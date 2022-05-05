TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Headed to the beach for some rest and relaxation? You may want to expand your search this year and look beyond the postcard images of the country’s best known destinations.

Despite its numerous beaches with emerald-colored waters and pristine sand as fine as powder, Florida only appeared once on Travel + Leisure’s list of top 25 beaches in the United States.

Travel + Leisure ranked Clearwater Beach as the No. 5 best beach. The best in the nation is Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, according to the magazine.

But don’t confine your search to Florida and Hawaii, however, as the top ten list also includes gems found in states not famous for their beaches, such as Maryland, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, New York and Nevada.

Sand, waves, the level of seclusion, accessible parking, and even the number of shaded trees factored into the rankings.

See the top ten beaches mentioned in the report below:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Ocean City, Maryland Coronado Beach, San Diego, California Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida Harris Beach, Oregon Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina Grand Haven State Park, Michigan Santa Monica Beach, California Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

For the domestic travel industry, there have been signs of hope after a brutal winter.

U.S. airlines said in late April that they had experienced a spring surge of bookings that made up for January and February, when omicron-fueled covid cases skyrocketed.

The complete list of the nation’s top 25 beaches can be found on Travel + Leisure’s site.