NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you’re a last-minute shopper of Christmas gifts, you’re in luck as some major department stores will be open on Christmas Eve.

Macy’s, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and TJX-owned sister stores will all be open on Dec. 24. Macy’s will be open until 7 p.m. and Kohl’s, Marshalls’ and TJ Maxx’s will all be open until 6 p.m.

Closing hours vary at Nordstrom locations.

Walmart will be open until 6 p.m. and Target will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Many stores will be closing earlier than usual, so it’s best to contact your local stores for exact hours.

