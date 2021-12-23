Delta, United cancel dozens of flights just before Christmas Eve

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Two major airlines canceled flights the day before Christmas Eve, siting complications including inclement weather and the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying — before canceling around 90 flights,” a statement sent to PIX11 News said.

Delta did say it still plans on running 3,100 flights Friday. The flights that are canceled were canceled “due to a combination of issues,” Delta said in a statement.

Similarly, United canceled more than 100 Friday flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United memo obtained by CNN said.

