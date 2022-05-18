Officials in a North Carolina town on the Outer Banks are pleading with beachgoers to think twice before digging deep holes on the beach.

They posted a warning on Facebook on Tuesday just hours before a man died at a New Jersey beach when a hole collapsed on him.

The town of Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks posted a picture of ocean rescue supervisor David Elder standing in a large hole that he said was as much as 7 feet deep. Elder says because the ocean water is cold, beachgoers tend to look for “alternate entertainment” — such as digging holes

Levy Caverley, an 18-year-old Maine resident, died in a Tuesday stand collapse in New Jersey, police said. Caverley and his younger sister had apparently been digging a deep hole. The 17-year-old sister was rescued.

PIX11 contributed to this report.