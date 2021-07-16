De Blasio: No plan to bring back mask mandate if hospitalizations remain low

Mayor Bill de Blasio wears a mask while honoring healthcare workers at Brooklyn’s Kings County Hospital Center during a 7 o’clock ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, April 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK CITY — On the heels of the announcement that Los Angeles County will reinstitute its indoor mask mandate — even for vaccinated Californians — this weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio is addressing plans for LA’s cross-country counterpart.

He was asked on by Brian Lehrer on the latter’s WNYC radio show Friday if he has plans to make a similar move and bring back mask rules for New York City.

NY COVID latest: Friday, July 16, 2021

“No, not at this point,” the mayor said.

The primary reason, he said, is hospitalization data. Hospitalization rates are not increasing in New York City — and vaccination rates are.

That said, de Blasio told Lehrer the city and its health experts will continue to monitor the data and make decisions based off metrics.

The comments from the mayor likely come as good news for New Yorkers that have begun to readjust to life after pandemic-era restrictions.

Los Angeles County officials announced this week that it will again require masks indoors, even for people who are vaccinated. The move was prompted by a sharp increase in virus cases, many of them the highly transmissible delta variant that has proliferated since California fully reopened its economy on June 15.

LA County has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week, and its health officer said there is now “substantial community transmission.”