Daylight saving time: AAA warns of driving hazards

Clocks spring forward Sunday morning for daylight saving time, but the switch can make roads more dangerous.

AAA has warned drivers to remain aware on the road as losing an hour’s sleep can lead to drowsiness behind the wheel and an increase in traffic crashes.

Drowsy driving is a factor of 10% of crashes, according to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

With the change in time, some drivers may find themselves driving into the rising or setting sun during commuting hours.

“As we spring forward, drivers should be aware that the time change will also mean changes to certain driving situations, and their internal body clock, that can make it more difficult to stay safe,” said Robert Sinclair, Jr., senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast.

With longer days, children, joggers, bicyclists and pedestrians will be more active outdoors.

AAA offered motorists and pedestrians tips to follow and stay safe.

For motorists:

Watch for pedestrians when backing up in parking lots or driveways in the morning. Turn on headlights to make yourself more visible.

Leave more following room: When the sun is in your eyes, it can be hard to see the car ahead of you.

Watch for children and others outdoors in lighter evening hours.

Yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks

For pedestrians:

Only cross at intersections or crosswalks. Don’t jaywalk or cross between parked cars.

Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks. If you must, walk facing traffic.

Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing/accessories

Don’t walk and text: If you use your cell phone, keep your eyes on traffic and your ears open to make sure you can hear danger.