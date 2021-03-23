Daughter of Boulder supermarket massacre victim posts heartbreaking tribute to her dad

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 22: Flowers are seen at a fence outside the location where a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper’s grocery store on Monday on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people were killed in the attack. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A woman whose father was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket Monday shared a touching tribute to him on Tuesday.

“I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO,” Erika Mahoney tweeted, sharing a photo of the two of them on her wedding day.

In the photo, Erika Mahoney looks lovingly at her father as he holds her arm.

“My dad represents all things Love. I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer,” she wrote.

Kevin Mahoney was 61 years old when the shooter took his life, along with those of nine other people.

“I am now pregnant,” Erika Mahoney wrote. “I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter.”

Mahoney, who is the news director at KAZU Public Radio in the Monterey, California area, thanked Boulder police for “being kind through this painful tragedy.”

“I love you forever Dad. You are always with me,” she tweeted.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

@PIX11News on Twitter