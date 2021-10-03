Dad, 7-year-old son killed in Westchester crash; 2 other children undergo surgery for injuries

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A Westchester County crash left a dad and one of his sons dead and two of his other children severely injured on Sunday, police said.

First responders found the Nissan Altima crushed up against a retaining wall opposite the exit ramp of the Hutchinson River Parkway around 1:30 a.m., New Rochelle police said.

The 36-year-old driver suffered severe injuries, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His twin 7-year-old boys — both severely injured — were found in the back seat, police said. One boy died at the hospital and the other boy underwent surgery for severe internal injuries.

Their 11-year-old sister, who’d been the front seat passenger, also underwent surgery for internal injuries.

Police said they were still looking into the cause of the deadly crash. Officials have not eyt released the names of the victims.