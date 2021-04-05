Customs and Border Protection: New Yorkers still cannot cross border with marijuana

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State has joined its neighbor to the north by legalizing cannabis, but until it’s decriminalized federally don’t plan on taking a road trip with it packed away just yet.

“If you’re going to attempt to cross with any kind of marijuana with the idea that you believe it to be legal now, it’s not legal,” said Jeffrey Toth of Customs and Border Protection in the Buffalo field office. “We still fall under federal regulations, we still fall under federal laws and if we catch you with it you will be subject to fines and possible arrest.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, marijuana is considered a Schedule I drug, meaning it’s in the same category as heroin, LSD and ecstasy. It’s defined as a drug with high potential for abuse and is illegal.

You’ll also want to think twice before traveling with marijuana when visiting our neighbors to the south. Weed is still illegal in Pennsylvania, and with many often driving back and forth, Warren County Sheriff Brian Zeybel said people should treat it like crossing stateliness with a handgun.

“It would be the same mental checklist as ‘OK, I want to go to Wegmans or go to the Southern Tier for supper. Do I have my handgun in my vehicle?'” Zeybel said.

But there are now calls for cannabis to be legalized federally. Last December, the House of Representatives approved a bill to decriminalize the drug, and during a visit to Buffalo Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate could soon follow suit.

“I support decriminalization at the federal level,” Schumer said. “And I will be introducing legislation with a few of my colleagues shortly.”

Share this story

Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ

Customs and Border Protection: New Yorkers still cannot cross border with marijuana

Legal marijuana in NY: Hemp dispensary owner talks benefits, concerns of new law

Recreational marijuana means big money for New York

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

More Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Prayer vigil planned as rapper DMX on life support at White Plains hospital

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Overturned truck on I-287 northbound ramp to NYS Thruway causes delays

Gorgeous Monday kicks off a warm, sunny week

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek

@PIX11News on Twitter