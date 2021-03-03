‘Resign Now!’ billboard directed at Cuomo goes up in Albany

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 02: A billboard urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign is seen near downtown on March 2, 2021 in Albany, New York. The governor is facing calls to resign after three women have come forward accusing him of unwanted advances. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pointed billboard aimed at Gov. Andrew Cuomo went up near the New York State Capitol on Tuesday.

Featuring “RESIGN NOW!” in bold red letters, the billboard is located alongside Interstate 787.

This comes after Cuomo was accused by two former staff members and a third woman of inappropriate behavior over the years.

The governor has also been facing criticism for withholding, for months, a full accounting of the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.

More photos of the billboard:

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 02: A billboard urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign is seen near downtown on March 2, 2021 in Albany, New York. The governor is facing calls to resign after three women have come forward accusing him of unwanted advances. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

As of midday Tuesday, at least one Democratic Congress member from Long Island — U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice — four state senators, several left-leaning Assembly members and the leaders of the progressive Working Families Party said they have already heard enough and that Cuomo should resign. Some suggested he be impeached.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has had a contentious relationship with Cuomo for years, said Tuesday that if all the allegations against Cuomo are true, “he cannot govern.”

The leaders of the state Assembly and Senate, both controlled by Democrats, hope to vote as early as Friday on the deal to tweak Cuomo’s executive powers, which lawmakers granted him last spring.

The origin of the Albany billboard was not clear as of Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.