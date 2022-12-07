NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Connecticut man who disappeared almost a decade ago was found dead in New York on Monday, police said.

Robert Hoagland, then 50, was reported missing on July 29, 2013, officials said. He was supposed to pick up a family member from the airport that day, but he never showed. Hoagland also didn’t go to work that day.

Police found Hoagland’s wallet, medication and cellphone at the family’s house, according to the Newtown Police Department. Officers determined he’d been seen at a Newtown gas station on July 28, 2013.

His disappearance was covered nationwide, but Hoagland was never found alive. His body was discovered Monday in Rock Hill, New York, police said.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “untimely death” of a man. While they couldn’t identify him at first, they later found papers belonging to Hoagland and contacted police in Newtown.

Investigators determined Hoagland had been living in Sullivan County since around November of 2013 under the name Richard King, police said.

His remains were taken to the Sullivan County Coroner for an autopsy, officials said. There are no signs of foul play. Police officials said they don’t plan to share additional information on the case because there’s “no criminal aspect to Robert Hoagland’s disappearance.”