CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A crossing guard was injured during an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Monday morning, according to police.

At the intersection of Bayard Street and Bowery, a man shouted profanities at the 37-year-old victim before throwing an unknown object at her at around 7:40 a.m., authorities said. The object hit the victim in the face, which caused a laceration. The suspect fled the scene, while the victim was taken to a hospital, where officials reported her to be in stable condition.

Investigation by police is ongoing and no arrests regarding the incident have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).