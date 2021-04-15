Woman stabs man during dispute at Queens park: police

Cops released images of the woman who allegedly stabbed a man during a dispute at a park in Corona, Queens April 10, 2021. (NYPD)

CORONA, Queens — Police have launched a search for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man during a dispute at a park in Queens Saturday evening.

It happened inside a park in the vicinity of Corona Avenue and 102 Street in Corona around 7:30 p.m., police said.

The 46-year-old victim engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified woman when she stabbed him with a knife in the shoulder and back, according to police.

The woman fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).