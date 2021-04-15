Woman stabs man during dispute at Queens park: police

CORONA, Queens — Police have launched a search for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man during a dispute at a park in Queens Saturday evening.
It happened inside a park in the vicinity of Corona Avenue and 102 Street in Corona around 7:30 p.m., police said.
The 46-year-old victim engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified woman when she stabbed him with a knife in the shoulder and back, according to police.
The woman fled the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, cops said.
