Woman stabs man during dispute at Queens park: police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Corona park stabbing

Cops released images of the woman who allegedly stabbed a man during a dispute at a park in Corona, Queens April 10, 2021. (NYPD)

CORONA, Queens — Police have launched a search for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man during a dispute at a park in Queens Saturday evening.

It happened inside a park in the vicinity of Corona Avenue and 102 Street in Corona around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Read: Crime reports

The 46-year-old victim engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified woman when she stabbed him with a knife in the shoulder and back, according to police.

The woman fled the scene. 

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, cops said.

Read: Queens news

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Queens Videos

Students at Queens charter school take home top honors in NY virtual robotics competition

Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, April 15

Woman's body found in trunk of car

Men seen putting woman's body into trunk of vehicle; 4 in custody

Johnson & Johnson pause: How NYers feel about canceled appointments, blood clot risks

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi answers questions on the Johnson & Johnson 'pause'

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter