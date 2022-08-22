BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least three shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of an apartment building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop Street, officials said.

The victim, whose identity has not been publicly released, was rushed to an area hospital but could not be saved.

Following the shooting, emergency personnel could be seen inside the apartment building, with evidence markers both inside and outside. An arrest had not been made in the case as of early Monday.

That shooting was just one of at least three in the city since late Sunday.

Earlier in the borough, an 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg as he walked near Albany Avenue and Bergen Street in Crown Heights around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

The victim told investigators that he heard gunshots, then felt pain, officials said. First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as stable condition. Authorities had not made an arrest in that case as of early Monday.

In another overnight shooting, a 55-year-old man was shot in the arm during an attempted robbery in the Harlem section of Manhattan, according to officials. The incident occurred inside a building on Amsterdam Avenue near West 136th Street around 1:35 a.m., police said.

First responders rushed the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody, though officials did not immediately provide their identity or specify any charges they may be facing.

