Woman repeatedly stabs man on train in Brooklyn

Police asked for help identifying this woman in connection with a stabbing on a Brooklyn train. (NYPD)

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A woman repeatedly stabbed a man on a train in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police said.

The 27-year-old man was knifed in the torso, back and arm as the southbound Q train approached the Avenue U subway station.

After stabbing the man, the woman walked off the train at the Avenue U statino and fled to the street, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services.

Police asked for help identifying the woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).