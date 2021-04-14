Woman killed at Bronx construction site; boyfriend chases down, beats suspect

The 52-year-old woman was shot multiple times. Police say the 67-year-old gunman rode off on a bicycle, but the woman’s boyfriend chased after him in a car, hit him with it and beat the man. (PIX11)

A woman was shot and killed while working as a construction-site flagger in a seaside Bronx community, and her boyfriend witnessed the attack and chased the gunman down, police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on City Island, a small, normally tranquil residential island in Long Island Sound. The 52-year-old woman was shot multiple times.

The 67-year-old gunman rode off on a bicycle, but the woman’s boyfriend chased after him in a car, hit him with it and beat the man, police said.

The suspected gunman is in custody in a hospital, where he was taken with body trauma.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).