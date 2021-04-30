Cops released images of the suspect who allegedly followed a woman into an East Harlem nail salon and sexually assaulted her. (NYPD).

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman at a Manhattan nail salon.

It happened Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. in East Harlem, police said.

The suspect followed a 21-year-old woman into Sofia’s Nail Salon along Lexington Avenue and pushed her against a wall, according to police.

The man then touched the victim throughout her body, authorities said.

Authorities obtained surveillance footage of the suspect inside the nail salon as people inside the salon tried to fight him off and keep him away.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).