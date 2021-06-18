NEW JERSEY — Cops arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman several times and recorded the acts at a New Jersey residence.

The Hackettstown Detective Bureau began an investigation on Jan. 30 into a reported sexual assault that occurred at a Hackettstown residence, authorities said.

Investigation determined that between September 2018 and July 2019, a woman found several videos on a digital device and a google account that showed her being sexaully assaulted by Andres Ortega, according to authorities.

The victim was living in the same residence as Ortega, police said.

She had not consented to the sexual acts and did not know the incidents occured before seeing the videos, according to police. She also did not give consent for the sexual acts to be recorded.

Ortega, 32, had been scheduled to go to Hackettstown police headquarters to be charged on June 16, but he failed to show up or answer his calls, cops said.

He was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police eventually located and arrested Ortega at John F. Kennedy International Airport early Thursday, authorities said.

He faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and invasion of privacy.