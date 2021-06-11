Death of BX woman found in apartment bathroom ruled homicide months later: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Months after a woman was found dead at a Bronx apartment, authorities ruled her death as a homicide Friday.

Police were called to New York City Housing Authority’s Mill Brook Houses on East 137th Street in Mott Haven Jan. 25 and found a woman unconscious and unresponsive, laying in the bathroom of an apartment unit, authorities said.

The woman, later identified as 37-year-old Jessica Springman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Springman was a resident of the building, but police did not specify if she was found in her apartment unit.

The medical examiner deemed her death a homicide nearly five months later.

No arrests have been made. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

