BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Authorities arrested a woman Thursday morning, about seven months after police said she assaulted NYPD officers in Brooklyn.

Samantha Botte, 26, was taken into custody and faces charges of assault, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving and attempted unlawful fleeing from police officer in a motor vehicle, according to police.

On Oct. 27, Botte drove up to two uniformed police officers in the vicinity of Smith Street and Atlantic Avenue in the Boerum Hill neighborhood as they were conducting crowd control duties, police said.

The officers gave her lawful orders to stop the vehicle for the safety of other officers and civilians on the roadway at the time, authorities said.

Botte refused to stop and disobeyed the order, police said.

As she attempted to leave the scene, her vehicle came into contact with the two cops. One of the officers suffered pain and swelling to their left side and the other officer suffered a laceration to their right wrist, authorities said. They were treated for their injuries.

The suspect fled the scene. Botte, a resident of Centereach, Long Island, was apprehended seven months later, police said.