Cops launched a search for the two suspects who robbed a parking garage attendant and got away with two vehicles. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Authorities have asked for assistance in identifying the two suspects who stole two vehicles from a parking garage in Upper Manhattan Sunday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. inside a parking garage along West 181 Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, police said.

Two people entered the parking garage and displayed a firearm to the parking garage attendant and forcibly removed his wallet and phone, according to authorities.

The suspects proceeded to remove two keys from a key box and drove off with two unoccupied, parked vehicles: a blue 2015 Mercedes Benz C30 with an unknown license plate and a 2014 black BMW 335i xDrive with Pennsylvania license plate: RR6B32, cops said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police obtained surveillance of the footage of the incident.

