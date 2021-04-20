Video: Suspects rob attendant, steal 2 cars from Washington Heights parking garage, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Washington Heights parking garage robbery

Cops launched a search for the two suspects who robbed a parking garage attendant and got away with two vehicles. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Authorities have asked for assistance in identifying the two suspects who stole two vehicles from a parking garage in Upper Manhattan Sunday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. inside a parking garage along West 181 Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, police said.

Two people entered the parking garage and displayed a firearm to the parking garage attendant and forcibly removed his wallet and phone, according to authorities.

The suspects proceeded to remove two keys from a key box and drove off with two unoccupied, parked vehicles: a blue 2015 Mercedes Benz C30 with an unknown license plate and a 2014 black BMW 335i xDrive with Pennsylvania license plate: RR6B32, cops said.

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

Police obtained surveillance of the footage of the incident. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Harlem shootout: 1 in custody after gunmen, police exchange fire

Restaurant owners helping community during pandemic

Man with assault rifle at Times Square subway station charged: NYPD

Man in police custody for having rifle in Times Square

Harlem moms fight to fix broken doors

New Yorkers protest in wake of former officer being charged with manslaughter in Daunte Wright killing

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter