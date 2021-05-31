UNIONPORT, the Bronx — Police have asked for assistance in identifying the people accused of attacking a man during a parking dispute in the Bronx earlier this month.
It happened in the vicinity of Chatterton and Olmstead avenues around 1 a.m. on May 22.
A 22-year-old man, who police sources said was an off-duty FDNY EMT, engaged in a verbal altercation with two others over a parking dispute, police said.
The dispute escalated into a physical encounter when one of the suspects struck the victim multiple times, authorities said.
The victim fled on foot and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a broken jaw and eye socket, according to authorities.
Police obtained images and surveillance video of the suspects during the incident.
