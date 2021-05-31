UNIONPORT, the Bronx — Police have asked for assistance in identifying the people accused of attacking a man during a parking dispute in the Bronx earlier this month.

It happened in the vicinity of Chatterton and Olmstead avenues around 1 a.m. on May 22.

A 22-year-old man, who police sources said was an off-duty FDNY EMT, engaged in a verbal altercation with two others over a parking dispute, police said.

The dispute escalated into a physical encounter when one of the suspects struck the victim multiple times, authorities said.

The victim fled on foot and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a broken jaw and eye socket, according to authorities.

Police obtained images and surveillance video of the suspects during the incident.

Recognize them? Cops are searching for the men accused of attacking an off-duty FDNY EMT during a parking dispute in the Bronx.https://t.co/ZwqdOn9WU5 pic.twitter.com/8jH6tMGNlU — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 31, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).