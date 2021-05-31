Video: Off-duty FDNY EMT attacked during dispute over parking in the Bronx

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — Police have asked for assistance in identifying the people accused of attacking a man during a parking dispute in the Bronx earlier this month.

It happened in the vicinity of Chatterton and Olmstead avenues around 1 a.m. on May 22.

A 22-year-old man, who police sources said was an off-duty FDNY EMT, engaged in a verbal altercation with two others over a parking dispute, police said.

The dispute escalated into a physical encounter when one of the suspects struck the victim multiple times, authorities said.

The victim fled on foot and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a broken jaw and eye socket, according to authorities.

Police obtained images and surveillance video of the suspects during the incident. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Rain washes out holiday beach plans in NYC

Some New Yorkers still braving the weather to hit the beach

Bronx students participate in special lesson from quartet

Bronx mother and daughter side-by-side fighting hunger in NYC

Bronx organization working to close the digital divide

Man, gunman injured in Bronx subway shooting after botched robbery; gunman arrested: police

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter