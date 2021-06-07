Video: Teens pepper sprayed in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Authorities launched a search for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed two teens in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan Tuesday night.

It happened along Eighth Avenue between West 13th and West 14th streets in Chelsea around 9:50 p.m.

A 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were walking when a man passing by pepper sprayed them in the face, according to police.

The suspect fled north on Eighth Avenue.

The victims, who police said are friends that just finished having dinner, sustained redness and swelling to their eyes and were treated at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the incident was an unprovoked attack and no words were exchanged between the victims and suspects.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident. 

