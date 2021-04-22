Cops are searching for the man accused of stealing wallets from worshippers at Queens mosques. (NYPD)

QUEENS — Authorities have launched a search for a man accused of stealing from worshippers as they prayed in Queens mosques.

Police received at least two reports dating back to Feb. 23 and as recent as April 3.

During the first incident, the suspect entered the Jackson heights Islamic Center Mosque along Roosevelt Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and took a wallet from a parishioner’s coat, police said.

The wallet contained $1,200 in cash, multiple credit cards and debit cards, authorities said.

Police also received a report on April 3 about a similar incident.

The suspect entered the Masjid Al Taufiq Mosque along Forley Street in Elmhurst around 9:10 p.m. and took a wallet from a parishioner’s coat, cops said.

The wallet contained $80 in cash and credit cards.

Read more: Crime news

One of the victim’s credit cards was used to purchase at least one MetroCard, lottery tickets and food, according to authorities.

Police obtained and released surveillance footage of the suspect, who is seen looking through parishioners’ coats as they were praying.

Recognize him? Cops are searching for the man seen on video taking wallets from mosque parishioners as they prayed.



Full story: https://t.co/eI0XzRSiEM pic.twitter.com/tjxvV8e7Au — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 22, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).