Cops released images of the suspect sought in a series of Queens grocery store robberies (NYPD)

QUEENS — Police launched an investigation into a robbery pattern in Queens where nearly $3,000 was stolen from several grocery stores within a week.

Authorities responded to at least three robberies in Elmhurst and East Elmhurst between April 7 and April 12, police said.

In the first reported incident, a 31-year-old man was working behind the counter of a grocery store along Corona Avenue and 92nd Street when the suspect approached him, displayed a box cutter and took about $1,000 before fleeing, according to police.

Three days later, a man entered a grocery store on 74th Street near Woodside Avenue, approached the worker behind the counter, displayed a box cutter and took $760, cops said.

Police believe the suspect is also connected to a robbery at an East Elmhurst grocery store on April 12.

A 25-year-old worker at an Astoria Boulevard grocery store was approached by a man behind the counter, police said. He then displayed a box cutter and removed about $1,200 and lock boxes from the victim, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Police obtained surveillance video of the April 12 robbery, asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).