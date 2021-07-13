Video: Man burned by liquid in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

Midtown liquid attack

Cops are searching for the man who threw an unknown liquid at a man in Manhattan, causing burns to his back on July 5, 2021 (NYPD).

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man suffered burns on his back after an unknown liquid was poured on his back in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan earlier this month, police said.

It happened on July 5 around 11 p.m. in the vicinity of West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue, police said.

A 57-year-old man was walking along the sidewalk when he was approached from behind, police said.

The suspect threw an unknown liquid substance on the victim before fleeing on foot, police said.

No words were exchanged before or during the assault, according to authorities.

The suspect ran up to the victim and threw the liquid at him. As he turns around, the victim appears to lose balance and falls to the ground, surveillance video shows. 

The victim took himself to the hospital the next day, where he was treated for second-degree burns on his back, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

