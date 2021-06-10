Video: Duo robs man at gunpoint inside Bronx apartment building

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Authorities launched a search for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint at a Bronx apartment earlier this month.

It happened on June 2 at an apartment building in the vicinity of Aqueduct Avenue and West 190th Street in Fordham Manor around 2:17 a.m., police said.

The suspects grabbed a 21-year-old man, displayed a handgun and removed his wallet, $300 in cash and jewelry, according to police. 

Video surveillance obtained by police showed the suspects and the victim go into the apartment building as the victim took off his jewelry. 

The suspects fled west on Aqueduct Avenue inside a dark-colored SUV, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

