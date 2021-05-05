Video: Duo on dirt bike fires shots onto Bushwick street, police say

Cops released images of the suspects who allegedly opened fire on a Brooklyn street while on a dirt bike (NYPD).

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Authorities have asked for assistance in identifying two people who allegedly fired shots on a Brooklyn street Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Eldert Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick, police said.

The suspects displayed a firearm and discharged it several times while traveling on a dirt bike towards Schaeffer Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported and no property was struck by the gunfire, according to cops.

Read more: Crime news

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows people running for cover as the suspects traveled through the street on the dirt bike.

Have you recognized them? Cops are searching for the duo who drove by a Bushwick, BK street and opened fire while on a dirt bike.https://t.co/V7l6xG4uce pic.twitter.com/mRCtmF4QuW — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 5, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).