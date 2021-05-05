Video: Duo on dirt bike fires shots onto Bushwick street, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shots fired in Bushwick

Cops released images of the suspects who allegedly opened fire on a Brooklyn street while on a dirt bike (NYPD).

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Authorities have asked for assistance in identifying two people who allegedly fired shots on a Brooklyn street Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Eldert Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick, police said.

The suspects displayed a firearm and discharged it several times while traveling on a dirt bike towards Schaeffer Avenue, police said. 

No injuries were reported and no property was struck by the gunfire, according to cops.

Read more: Crime news

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows people running for cover as the suspects traveled through the street on the dirt bike. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Small Business Spotlight: Savvy Bistro in Crown Heights

Two young brothers from Brooklyn survive COVID inflammation disease a year apart

Multiple groups demand hate crime investigation over Sikh victim of Brooklyn hammer attack

Driver intentionally runs over school bus driver in Brooklyn, police say

Driver intentionally runs over woman in Brooklyn: NYPD

Peter Luger shooting: Worker, witness describe scary, chaotic scene

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter