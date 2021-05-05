Video: Duo on dirt bike fires shots onto Bushwick street, police say

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Authorities have asked for assistance in identifying two people who allegedly fired shots on a Brooklyn street Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Eldert Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick, police said.
The suspects displayed a firearm and discharged it several times while traveling on a dirt bike towards Schaeffer Avenue, police said.
No injuries were reported and no property was struck by the gunfire, according to cops.
Surveillance footage obtained by police shows people running for cover as the suspects traveled through the street on the dirt bike.
