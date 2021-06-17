Cops launched a search for a man accused of attacking a bodega employee in the Bronx June 14, 2021 (NYPD).

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police launched a search for a man who was seen on surveillance video attacking a bodega employee in the Bronx Monday.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. inside a bodega on Willis Avenue near East 146th Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood, police said.

The suspect approached the 43-year-old store employee, grabbed him by the beck and threw him to the ground, according to cops.

The suspect then punched the victim several times and took his phone before fleeing, surveillance footage shows.

The victim refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).