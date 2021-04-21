Video: 3 men shoot at group in Brooklyn, damage parked vehicle’s windshield

Cops are searching for the three men seen on video firing shots at a group of people on a Bed-Stuy street on April 19, 2021. (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Authorities have launched a search for the three men who fired shots at a group of people in Brooklyn Monday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Gates Avenue near Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said.

The suspects discharged several rounds from multiple firearms at a group of people in front of a building before fleeing east on Gates Avenue, according to cops.

The gunfire caused damage to the windshield of a parked and unoccupied vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Cops obtained and released surveillance footage of the suspects, asking the public for assistance in identifying the men.

Recognize them? Cops are searching for the three men who fired shots at a group in Bedford-Stuyvesant.https://t.co/V5ouQKYadu pic.twitter.com/Ed6rnzZlxA — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 21, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).