Video: 3 men shoot at group in Brooklyn, damage parked vehicle’s windshield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn shots fired

Cops are searching for the three men seen on video firing shots at a group of people on a Bed-Stuy street on April 19, 2021. (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Authorities have launched a search for the three men who fired shots at a group of people in Brooklyn Monday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Gates Avenue near Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said.

The suspects discharged several rounds from multiple firearms at a group of people in front of a building before fleeing east on Gates Avenue, according to cops. 

The gunfire caused damage to the windshield of a parked and unoccupied vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Cops obtained and released surveillance footage of the suspects, asking the public for assistance in identifying the men. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Soldier pepper sprayed by police honored in native Brooklyn

Brooklyn construction worker needs repairs in his home

Is Gowanus the next Long Island City? Re-zoning effort may determine

Brooklyn woman sells alarms for Asian Americans to warn of potential attacks

Mayoral candidates battle for Brooklyn votes

Neighbors disagree over some NYC open street locations

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter