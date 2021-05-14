Suspect sought in fatal shooting of Bronx man: police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx shooting suspect

Cops released surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the Bronx on May 5, 2021. (NYPD)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Authorities launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx earlier this month.

It happened on May 5 around 9:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Dawson Street and Prospect Avenue in the Longwood neighborhood, police said.

A person discharged a firearm at the location multiple times, striking 40-year-old Robert Smith in the head and back, authorities said. 

Smith was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Read more: Crime news

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Prospect Avenue toward the John Adams Houses, according to cops.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx dad needs repairs for leaky pipe

Missing Bronx teen: Buffalo college student appears to have died of suicide, DA says

The push to get New Yorkers vaccinated at mobile vaccine bus

New bill would stop criminal history as a reason to deny housing

Bronx borough president talks Bronx Week 2021 festivities

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter