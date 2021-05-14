Suspect sought in fatal shooting of Bronx man: police

Cops released surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the Bronx on May 5, 2021. (NYPD)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Authorities launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in the Bronx earlier this month.

It happened on May 5 around 9:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Dawson Street and Prospect Avenue in the Longwood neighborhood, police said.

A person discharged a firearm at the location multiple times, striking 40-year-old Robert Smith in the head and back, authorities said.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Prospect Avenue toward the John Adams Houses, according to cops.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).