Staten Island worker running after being threatened on July 27, 2022 (Obtained by PIX11)

CHARLESTON, Staten Island (PIX111) — A grocery store worker feared for his life Monday night when two men in a white BMW pulled up alongside him outside a Staten Island ShopRite.

The man, 34, had just gotten off the S78 bus and was cutting through the Target parking lot to get to the ShopRite. Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows him run toward safety.

“We’re going to f–king kill you,” the worker said the men told him.

They cursed at him and looked at him with “cold, dead eyes,” the worker said. PIX11 is concealing his identity because he’s worried the men might come back.

“I thought these people were going to kill me,” he said. “I thought I was going to die.”

The man works at the Staten Island grocery store where another employee allegedly slapped former Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday. The victim in Monday’s incident said he doesn’t believe what happened to him is connected, but he shared a message for the men in the BMW.

“You will be found and you will be held accountable for your actions,” he said.

