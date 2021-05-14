Staten Island attack: Trio assaults man over loud music complaint

Crime

Staten Island music attack

Cops are searching for the trio who allegedly attacked another man after he complained about the volume of their music (NYPD)

PARK HILL, Staten Island — Authorities launched a search for the three men accused of attacking another man in Staten Island after he complained about the volume of their music.

It happened in the vicinity of Weser Avenue and Steuben Street just before 10:30 p.m. on April 30, police said.

When a 58-year-old man complained to a group of three men about them playing loud music from their vehicles, they attacked him, cops said.

The three men knocked the victim to the ground and punched and kicked him in the head and torso, according to police.

The victim’s teeth were chipped and he suffered a bloody nose and pain to his body, cops said.

The suspects took the victim’s phone and wallet and fled the scene in multiple vehicles, including a gray Infiniti SUV.

Police released video footage of the suspects sought in the incidents. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

