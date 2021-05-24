Shots ring out in another bloody weekend in NYC

Police were at the scene after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Harlem May 23, 2021. (Citizen App)

NEW YORK — It was another bloody weekend in New York City after police responded to more than a dozen shootings, authorities said.

At least 22 people were shot in 18 separate shootings between Friday night and early Monday, police said.

The most recent incident was reported at 1 a.m. Monday, police said. An 18-year-old girl was shot in the lower back in the vicinity of Beekman Avenue and St. Mary’s Street in the Bronx, according to police.

She was at the corner of the street when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired shots, cops said. It was unclear if she was the intended target.

Several hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back during a dispute with another person at West 120th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem around 10:30 p.m., cops said.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

According to police, there were 522 shootings reported across the five boroughs between Jan. 1 and the third week of May.

The string of shootings is part of a disturbing trend of gang and gun violence across New York City.

De Blasio said his Safe Summer NYC initiative aims to curb gun violence by increasing community investment, strategically increasing police presence in targeted areas and improving coordination with the court system.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).