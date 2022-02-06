This undated photo provided by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, in Louisiana, shows David Wesley Prevatte. Prevatte, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Bayou Blue, Louisiana, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Prevatte is accused of raping and killing his 5-year-old niece in North Carolina in 2017. (Courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BAYOU BLUE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have arrested a man accused of raping and killing his 5-year-old niece in North Carolina more than four years ago.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says 23-year-old David Wesley Prevatte, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested Friday in Bayou Blue, Louisiana. He says North Carolina’s Pender County Sheriff’s Office tracked him there after getting a warrant accusing him of first-degree murder and first-degree rape of Paitin Fields in November 2017.

The little girl died Nov. 16, 2017, three days after her family brought her to a hospital, unresponsive.

North Carolina news outlets report that she was Prevatte’s niece.