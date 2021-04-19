Queens robbery pattern: Suspect targets Woodside deli, slashes employee with box cutter

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Queens robbery pattern

Cops released images of the suspect sought in a series of Queens grocery store robberies (NYPD)

QUEENS — Police have launched a search for a man accused of robbing a Queens deli Friday and believe the suspect is connected to several other robberies at grocery stores in nearby neighborhoods.

Cops were called to a deli along Roosevelt Avenue and 68th Street in Woodside just after midnight on April 16, authorities said.

The suspect entered the location, displayed a box cutter to the 45-year-old store clerk and demanded money, police said.

He then proceeded to slash the store clerk on the hands with the box cutter and removed about $600 before fleeing, according to police.

The victim refused medical attention.

Police believe the suspect is connected to three other robberies at grocery stores where he used box cutters and stole nearly $3,000 from the stores between April 7 and April 12.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Sikh community in Queens hold vigil for victims of Indianapolis FedEx shooting

One-on-one with NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison

Ex-NYPD officer denies hiring hitman to kill ex-husband

NYPD defends use of no-knock warrants

Students at Queens charter school take home top honors in NY virtual robotics competition

Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, April 15

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter