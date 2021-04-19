Queens robbery pattern: Suspect targets Woodside deli, slashes employee with box cutter

Cops released images of the suspect sought in a series of Queens grocery store robberies (NYPD)

QUEENS — Police have launched a search for a man accused of robbing a Queens deli Friday and believe the suspect is connected to several other robberies at grocery stores in nearby neighborhoods.

Cops were called to a deli along Roosevelt Avenue and 68th Street in Woodside just after midnight on April 16, authorities said.

The suspect entered the location, displayed a box cutter to the 45-year-old store clerk and demanded money, police said.

He then proceeded to slash the store clerk on the hands with the box cutter and removed about $600 before fleeing, according to police.

The victim refused medical attention.

Police believe the suspect is connected to three other robberies at grocery stores where he used box cutters and stole nearly $3,000 from the stores between April 7 and April 12.

