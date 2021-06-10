COLLEGE POINT, Queens — Cops launched a search for the driver who fled the scene after fatally striking a teen bicyclist in Queens earlier this month.

Police responded to a call of a collision involving a bicyclist on College Point Boulevard in the vicinity of 18th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on June 4, police said.

Officers arrived to find a bicyclist, identified as 16-year-old Darwin Durazno, lying on the roadway with severe head trauma, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead three days later.

Investigation determined a 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling north on College Point Boulevard when it veered to the left and crossed over the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes to overtake another vehicle.

As it entered the southbound lanes traveling north, the vehicle struck Durazno, according to police.

The vehicle continued north on College Point Boulevard and made a right onto 15th Avenue without stopping, police said.

The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in 15th Avenue. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).