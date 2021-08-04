Phony NYCHA repairman accused of robbery pattern; how to protect yourself

NEW YORK CITY — A man posing as a maintenance worker has robbed at least eight senior citizens, pretending to make repairs at their apartments before he leaves with their valuables, according to police.

Since May, the suspect is accused of several robberies from Morningside Heights to the Bronx, mostly at NYCHA apartments. He is not a NYCHA repairman, though.

On several occasions, the man was seen on surveillance video posing as a repairman to get inside the seniors’ apartments, including at the Parkside Houses in the Bronx.

Police said in one incident, he took a 76-year-old woman’s purse. Lilithe Lozano is the woman’s neighbor

“A senior came downstairs screaming,” Lozano said. “She said she allowed this man in her apartment, he ran into her living room took her purse with all her personal items.”

Another victim told PIX11 the man did the same thing to her; she does not want her identity revealed, but said she feels “not safe” at home after the incident.