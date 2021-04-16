Person sought months after man found stabbed to death at Manhattan NYCHA complex

Lincoln Houses homicide

Cops released images of a person wanted for questioning in connection to the Feb. 27 stabbing of a man at a Manhattan NYCHA complex. (NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police released footage of a person wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal stabbing at a New York City Housing Authority complex in Manhattan earlier this year.

Police responded to an assault inside NYCHA’s Lincoln Houses in East Harlem around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find a man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in the 13th floor stairwell at the building, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police released surveillance footage of a person who was seen in the vicinity of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Connect with PIX11 Online

