One dead after being shot in throat during Brooklyn triple shooting: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Three victims were shot — one fatally — during an attack Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 6:28 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene at East 80th Street and Flatlands Avenue, police saw a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the throat.

That victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. Shortly after, two other men walked into the hospital and told staff they were injured near the same location, police said.

The 32-year-old man had been shot in his arm, while the 38-year-old man was shot in the foot. Police described both men as being in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

