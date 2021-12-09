One dead after being shot in throat during Brooklyn triple shooting: NYPD

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Three victims were shot — one fatally — during an attack Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 6:28 p.m. Upon arriving on the scene at East 80th Street and Flatlands Avenue, police saw a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the throat.

That victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. Shortly after, two other men walked into the hospital and told staff they were injured near the same location, police said.

The 32-year-old man had been shot in his arm, while the 38-year-old man was shot in the foot. Police described both men as being in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

108-year-old woman and "mother" of the Woodson Houses honored in special celebration

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

He spent decades making repairs for NYCHA. Now his public housing home is crumbling and he can't get help

Five Coney Island NYCHA buildings without heat, hot water

18-year-old deli worker shot in the head

Brooklyn tenants on rent strike still waiting for repairs

More Brooklyn

Crime

NYPD commissioner talks spike in hate crimes, retirement, Christmas tree fire arrest

Thief burglarizes Brooklyn synagogue several times

Arrests in 2 deadly stabbings at Penn Station: NYPD

Police search for gunman in subway shooting

Columbia students mourn student who was stabbed and killed

Morningside stabbing spree: Columbia student killed, tourist wounded

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter