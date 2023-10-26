NEW YORK (PIX11) — A warning for women about a string of purse snatchings in neighborhoods across Manhattan, including Midtown, Kips Bay, Chelsea and the Upper East Side.

The NYPD released images of several suspects wanted for at least twenty-two incidents since Oct. 2.

In all of them, police said the suspects are on mopeds and ride up to the women on sidewalks and grab their pocketbooks. The victims range in age from 20 years old to 73 years old.

The purse snatching happened on eight different days from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Some victims suffered minor injuries when they were knocked to the ground when their bags were stolen.

Maria Cortes, the owner of Maria Cortes’ Hair Salon on First Avenue, saw one of the victims after the mugging near 73rd Street.

“The lady was bleeding, and I just went there because maybe I can help. Maybe they need something,” Cortes said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).