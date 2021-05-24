NYPD adds police presence in Brooklyn after weekend antisemitic attacks

NEW YORK — Mounted police patrols arrived at several Brooklyn neighborhoods in the wake of several antisemitic attacks over the weekend.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and police officials met with community leaders on Sunday, assuring them they will be given added protection. 

Jewish community leaders had previously met with the mayor, expression concern over the rising antisemitic attacks and were promised more protection.

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison took ownership over a misunderstanding to shift officers into different neighborhoods. 

Two Jewish teens were assaulted in Brooklyn Saturday evening by a group of people who demanded the victims yell antisemitic statements, police said Sunday.

The teens, aged 17 and 18, were surrounded by a mob of people, who demanded the victims chant and yell antisemitic statements and then beat them when they refused, police said. 

During another incident, surveillance images showed three teens harassing and threatening worships at local synagogues on Saturday before vandalizing a car.

In one instance, they stormed a shul where police said the suspects yelled death threats.

These incidents come in the wake of the Middle East conflict and last week’s attack on a Jewish man in Times Square where he was beaten while walking to a protest. 

NYPD adds police presence in Brooklyn after weekend antisemitic attacks

