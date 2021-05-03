Police released footage of the man wanted in connection to the slashing of an NYC Parks Dept. employee May 2, 2021 (NYPD).

THE BRONX — Authorities have asked for assistance in identifying the man who allegedly slashed a New York City Parks Department employee in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

The 41-year-old city employee engaged in a verbal dispute with a man in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and West 192 Street, near St. James Park, around 2:45 p.m., police said.

The suspect then used a knife and slashed the victim across the face and chest multiple times, according to authorities.

The suspect fled, and the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries, cops said.

Read more: Crime news

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).