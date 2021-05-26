HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Cops launched an investigation after a New Jersey man was allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars while trying to purchase a puppy online.

Police received a complaint Monday from a Hackettstown resident who was reportedly scammed after trying to purchase a dog.

The victim reported that he found an ad online for a puppy golden retriever and contacted the seller, police said.

The puppy was priced at $650 and a $300 deposit was required, according to police.

The seller then insisted the victim create an account and transfer money through a Zelle account, police said.

Once the process began, the victim was told the puppy would be on its way. He was then contacted by Blue Sky delivery, the company in charge of delivering the dog, who provided a tracking number.

A person, who had identified themselves as David Freight, then advised the victim a thermal electronic crate was needed for the puppy, which required a $1,550 payment, according to police.

The victim was also told $2,200 insurance fee and a $900 vaccination fee was also required prior to flying, authorities said.

The puppy allegedly arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport and was being delivered to the victim’s residence, however he claimed the puppy never arrived, according to the police report.

An additional $1,200 was later requested, but the victim refused because the puppy never arrived.