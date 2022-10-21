MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man who was allegedly dressed as a ninja when he slashed a man with a sword on Thursday has been arrested, police said Friday.

Selwyn Bernardez, 27, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, according to NYPD.

Sources said that the suspect and the victim were fighting on a northbound A train when the incident occurred. The victim, Larry Griffin II, was struck in the head with the sword sheath near the Park Place and Church Steet station around 9:30 a.m., sources said.

Griffin suffered a laceration to the head. He was later treated and released from the hospital.

Griffin set off a panic in the city three years ago when he was caught on video dropping off rice cookers in the Fulton Street subway station during a busy morning commute, officials said at the time. All the devices were ultimately deemed safe.

Griffin was found a few days later in the Bronx and charged with placing a bomb. He was banned from the subway system for life, so he could be facing charges in Thursday’s incident, sources said. It remained unclear on Friday night whether he was charged with a crime in Thursday’s incident.