Woman asleep in car kidnapped and sexually assaulted in New Jersey: officials

NEW JERSEY — Authorities launched a search for the man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in New Jersey Tuesday night. 

A 26-year-old woman from New York was resting in her vehicle, which had been parked and left running, along Kennedy Boulevard in Union City, police said.

While she was asleep, an unknown man entered her vehicle and drove it to North Bergen where he sexually assaulted her around 10:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The victim then woke up to the man sexually assaulting her, officials said.

The suspect, described to be in his mid-40s with a medium build, fled the scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Union City and North Bergen Police Departments are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1234. All information will be kept confidential.

