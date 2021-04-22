New Jersey man arrested in 2009 cold-case murder

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Police have made an arrest connection to 2009 cold-case murder of a New Jersey man.

After 11 years, Christopher Willis, 31, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Norberto Nieves, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

On Nov. 29, 2009, Nieves, 36, was shot and killed in Long Branch, New Jersey.

At the time of his death, no arrests were made. However, evidence from the original crime scene was compared to other physical and testimonial evidence obtained during the cold-case investigation, leading to charges filed against Willis, officials said

Willis was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

If convicted, Willis faces 30 years to life in prison.

The case is being investigated by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Long Branch Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Detective Wayne Raynor at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Department Detective Todd Coleman at 732-222-1000