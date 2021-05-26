Police released an image of Andrew Quattrone and the vehicle he was seen driving. Quattrone allegedly tried to solicit sex from a teen in Babylon, N.Y. (Suffolk County PD)

BABYLON, N.Y. — Police have launched a search for a man who allegedly solicited sex from a 15-year-old girl at a Long Island parking lot earlier this month.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on May 13 in a parking lot behind 24 East Main St. in Babylon, police said.

Andrew Quattrone, 38, had approached the teen at the lot and handed her a cellphone with a pre-typed sexually explicit message for her to read, requesting her to perform a sex act, according to police.

When the victim’s friend walked over, Quattrone fled the parking lot in a gray 2006 Acura with New York license plate KKT-1304, authorities said.

A two-count warrant was issued for Quattrone for third-degree criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Quattrone, or has information regarding his location, is asked to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.