Man threatens, makes anti-Semitic comments toward Jewish man in Brooklyn: police

Cops released surveillance footage of a man accused of making threats and anti-Semitic remarks to a Jewish man in Brooklyn June 10, 2021. (NYPD)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Authorities have asked the public to help identify a man accused of making anti-Semitic comments toward a man in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:19 a.m. on Rutland Road between Brooklyn and New York avenues in East Flatbush, police said.

The suspect approached a 30-year-old Jewish man and made threats and anti-Semitic comments to him, according to police.

No injuries were reported and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

