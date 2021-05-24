LAURELTON, Queens — A man was stabbed several times during a dispute over a parking spot in Queens Sunday evening, police and sources said.

It happened along Mentone Avenue near 225th Street in the Laurelton neighborhood around 5 p.m., police said.

A 48-year-old man and a 58-year-old man got into an argument at the location, police said. The dispute came as a result over a parking spot, according to police sources.

The 48-year-old man was stabbed and taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The other man was taken into custody Sunday night with charges pending.