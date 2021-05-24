Man stabbed during dispute over parking spot in Queens: police sources

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAURELTON, Queens — A man was stabbed several times during a dispute over a parking spot in Queens Sunday evening, police and sources said.

It happened along Mentone Avenue near 225th Street in the Laurelton neighborhood around 5 p.m., police said.

A 48-year-old man and a 58-year-old man got into an argument at the location, police said. The dispute came as a result over a parking spot, according to police sources.

The 48-year-old man was stabbed and taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The other man was taken into custody Sunday night with charges pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Brooklyn and Queens Catholic churches at 100% capacity

Car plunges into water in Queens, leaving 3 dead: FDNY

More than 20 vehicles vandalized in Astoria, Woodside

Father, 8-year-old son among 3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Queens: police

Mayor promises to finish safety improvements and bike lane on Queens Boulevard

Surrogate Sister: Woman helps sibling with major medical feats

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter